Local artist outclass international artists

Last week we have seen a number of international artists who cost an arm and a leg to book visit our shores.

The problem however was all the performances by international artists in BW so far have disappointed revellers.

Franco outclassed Oliver Mtukudzi who did not perform some of the crowd’s favourite songs like Todii. And then came Davido.

The less talked of about the Nigerian’s performance the better.

ATI came to his rescue with that electrifying performance despite the little that our local lad was paid as compared to the main act.

As if that was not enough disappointment already, last week there was Tekno and Zahara at Duma FM grounds and Botswanacraft respectively.

Zahara gave a luke warm performance, which left a sour taste in revellers mouths. Tekno too was a huge let down.

Despite all this, organisers must be applauded for massive improvement on the stage, quality of the sound and a safer environment. Our hopes now lie with Wiz kid and UB40 to give us a memorable performance to end all performances for 2017.