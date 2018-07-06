Local acapella group set to release first album

Rebranded local acapella group, Ultra-Chord of Melodies (UCM), have released their debut album – a six-tracked effort titled ‘Boela Gae’.

The Francistown-based outfit, whose sound has drawn comparisons with legendary South African group, ‘The Soil’, originally began life in 2010 as a dance ensemble.

UCM has since transformed into the first assemblage to introduce advanced acapella in Botswana, a music genre that originated in South America.

Advanced acapella is a beat box harmony and the singer’s natural, unedited sound, explained Bonny Macheke, one of the group members in an interview with Voice Entertainment this week.

Macheke described the album, which was recorded and mastered at Emjoe Records, as a unique project eight years in the making.

“It is an antiquated but original,” he said, promising that the album would take acapella lovers on a musical journey back to the original beats of the 80s.

“Boela Gae takes one back to the olden days. Batswana and Africans in general will be empowered, educated and entertained when listening to the six songs we have arranged with meticulousness.

“Originality is the best. Nothing beats originality and through this album, we are trying by all means necessary to expose the richness in the African beats,” said Macheke, expressing his hope that the album would become an instant hit.

UCM spokesperson, Keitumetse Silverbauer said the album would help revive the dying African tradition of celebrating and using music to ‘heal troubled souls’.

“The rib-tickling aspect associate with vintage acapella is a soul healer. It is against this backdrop that the group came up with this kind of an album urging the youths to go back to the African basics,” she noted, adding the album combines music and culture.

“Acapella is unique in its own right. But our album is advanced acapella because it has got a fusion of melodies and culture,” she explained.

The three-man group is made up of Machete, Keorapetse Julius and Kabo Kaizer, while Bhekinkosi Mmile composes the songs.