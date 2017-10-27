Lobby Gee goes rural

Whilst most local wannabe stars see Gaborone as their ultimate destination as they chase their musical dream, 12 years ago Lobby Gee traded the bright city lights for rural Letlhakane.

Born Gaone Fredrick Stone in Mahalapye 34 years ago, Lobby Gee first made his mark as a member of the Kwaito group Rude Boys, who alongside the likes of Unik Attraction, were part of Mr. Tag’s stable.

“During that time I did a lot of work on lyrics and choreography for Mr. Tag, Unik Attractions and of course Rude Boys.

In 2003 I decided to go solo, as I felt it was the only way I could do my music the way I feel it.

“My music is consciousness and has teachings through which I hope to inspire society to strive for good values and be useful citizens,” the Rastafarian inspired singer songwriter told Voice Entertainment recently.

Quizzed on why it took him over a decade to release his first single ‘A Gorogile Masika’, which hit the airwaves in 2015, he says it was because he was still working on his own concept.

“I had to find my style and that took some time to work on,” explains the man who does his singing in Setswana and whose music is influenced by reggae.

He has since released another single ‘Tell Them Something’ and is currently working on his next project ‘False Prophets’.