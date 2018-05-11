Lobatse Beef Festival slated for June 30th

The 6th Annual Lobatse International Beef Festival (LIBF) will be held at the Lobatse Town Park on the 30th of June 2018.

Founded in March 2013 by Barolong Seboni, The LIBF is an event aimed at promoting the beef industry of Botswana to the residents of Botswana.

The event showcases local meat favorites, vendors, popular local artists as well as a notable headlining international artist.

It will also promote Lobatse as a viable town for business and CSR opportunities.

On the 27th of March 2018, as part of its CSR portfolio, the LIBF donated to the Lobatse Town Council; computers, paint, 2nd hand clothing as well as non-perishables and toiletries.

Organisers say the LIBF recognizes the Lobatse Town Council as a key stakeholder and therefore proud to be able to give back to the community in which it operates.

The LIBF is committed to contributing positively to the town of Lobatse, through creating an atmosphere that is conducive for a family fun-oriented festival that celebrates Botswana’s rich beef heritage and industry, promotes local artists and boosts community spirit in the town of Lobatse as the beef capital of Botswana, a major international industry player.

For his part, LIBF Founder, Seboni expressed his commitment to the town of Lobatse through the LIBF. “Giving back to the community of Lobatse is something we intend to do a great deal of, we are committed to our purpose of ensuring we remain the storytellers of Botswana’s rich heritage. We hope to set the precedent for other major events to follow suit in the spirit of community upliftment.”

As the local authority overseeing the town of Lobatse, the Lobatse Town Council has a Social and Community Development Department that looks over children, women, the disabled, among other groups that are most vulnerable.

The LIBF also provides an opportunity for some students of the Goodhope local district Brigade to volunteer from an Event Management and Coordination point of view on the day of the event.

This is a task they are awarded certificates of recognition and appreciation for and they are able to put these accolades into their profiles as they market themselves in their respective job seeking efforts.

LIBF 2018 will happen on the 30th of June, at the Lobatse Town Park, from 10am.

Traditional favourites like Mokoto, Mokwetjepe and Serobe are part of the delicacies that will form part of this year’s offering to revelers as well as an enhanced experience for the entire family.

Whether you are a food lover in search of a tasty and hearty feast or out with friends or family, this year’s LIBF is sure to exceed expectations as the event is promising revelers a culinary adventure coupled with premium entertainment.

Ticket holders will be spoilt for choice with options of “bottomless” pap (phaleche), sorghum (bogobe) and beans to compliment the sizzling steaks, warm and hearty soul food as well as innovative meat pairings on offer.

VIP Hospitality marquees at the LIBF 2018 will give guests a VIP food experience prepared by celebrated local Chefs. Guests can also treat themselves to the bevy of beverages on offer from showcasing suppliers on the day.

One can take advantage of networking opportunities while enjoying premium food and entertainment on offer at this year’s LIBF.

Tickets are available at all Webtickets for P200 and P550 for VIP respectively with the option of delivery in and around Gaborone available for purchases of over 10 tickets.