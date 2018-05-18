Lobatse Beef Festival slated for June 30th

The 6th annual Lobatse International Beef Festival (LIBF) will be held at the Lobatse Town Park on the 30th of June.

Founded in March 2013 by Barolong Seboni, LIBF is an event aimed at promoting Botswana’s beef industry to her people.

The event showcases local meat favourites, vendors, popular local artists as well as a notable headlining international artist.

It will also promote Lobatse as a viable town for business and Community Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities.

On the 27th of March this year, as part of its CSR portfolio, LIBF donated to the Lobatse Town Council: computers, paint, second-hand clothing as well as non-perishables and toiletries.

Organisers say the LIBF recognises the Town Council as a key stakeholder and therefore are proud to be able to give back to the community in which it operates.

For his part, LIBF Founder, Seboni expressed his commitment to the town through the LIBF.

“Giving back to the community of Lobatse is something we intend to do a great deal of; we are committed to our purpose of ensuring we remain the storytellers of Botswana’s rich heritage. We hope to set the precedent for other major events to follow suit in the spirit of community upliftment.”

Traditional favourites like Mokoto, Mokwetjepe and Serobe are some of the delicacies that will form part of this year’s offering to revellers as well as an enhanced experience for the entire family.

Whether you are a food lover in search of a tasty feast or out with friends or family, this year’s LIBF is sure to exceed expectations as the event promises revellers a culinary adventure coupled with premium entertainment.

Ticket holders will be spoilt for choice with options of ‘bottomless’ pap (phaleche), sorghum (bogobe) and beans to compliment the sizzling steaks, warm and hearty soul food as well as innovative meat pairings on offer.

The event is scheduled to start at 10am.