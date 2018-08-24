Lizibo billed for TRL

The monthly Tati River Lodge Soul Sunday sessions’ popularity in Francistown has seen the growth in the demand for more and diverse entertainment.

Organizers and management has dully obliged as this Sunday Ikalanga soulful singer Lizibo will set the stage alight.

The “Malebeswa” hitmaker and the Zwenshambe native is perhaps the highest profiled artist to perform at TRL Soul Sundays, and indications are that more such acts will follow.

The artist will be supported by DJs Cue, Dude, Cheng and DVJ Dreazy.

Entry is P30 before 3pm and P40 after.