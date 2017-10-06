RB2’s DJs Sly and Gouveia will headline the Little Black Dress Party at Thapama Pleasure Island this Saturday.

The annual event will also feature locals Mr Cue and The Dude on the ones and Twos.

The Little Black Dress Party adds to the many lifestyle events hosted at Pleasure Island following the success of the Happy Hour After Party and a traditional themed Independence day celebrations by Africa Wax Prints.

Ladies are as usual expected to turn up rocking their little black numbers to welcome Spring in the spaghetti city.