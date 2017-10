Lion Park Resort has a number of activities lined up for its Family Fun day this Saturday.

On the entertainment side there will be Mafitlhakgosi Traditional Dance Group, DJ Kellz and Ezra, Botswana Society for Jazz Education.

For the more energetic, activities include: Beach Volleyball, Zumba, Paint Ball, Karaoke and many more.

Adults will part with P100 while kids under 1.25metres will pay P80.