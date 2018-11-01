Limkokwing students organize corporate dinner

A group of sixteen Limkokwing University students are organizing a massive corporate gala dinner and exhibition to be held at Fairground Annexe hall on the 15th November 2018.

Preparations for the event are in full swing and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Bogolo Kenewendo, is expected to be the guest speaker.

“We have covered a lot of ground. We have secured entertainment, guest speaker, master of ceremonies, venue and other necessities. I am very excited as this will be our very first major event so we are going all out to prove to ourselves and to the nation that we can pull out such an event within a short notice,” explained Kagisano Komme, one of the organizers.

The 22-year-old student further explained that although the event is their final project under Events Management course at the university, they intend to make it an annual event.

“We are organizing this event under a registered name; Optimum 16 events and we intend to keep the company. We are going directly into self employment soon after university and our focus will be to practice what we learnt from class and uplift lives of young people like us through our projects,” she added.

Optimum 16 events is a group of sixteen Limkokwing university students who are doing their final year under events management course.

They are currently working on an exciting and unique event of corporate night out, which is expected to be attended by the country’s corporate community including cabinet ministers, diplomats and business owners among others.

Before the gala dinner, there will be an exhibition session where between 150 to 200 exhibitors will be showcasing their company products.

The exhibition will be open to members of the public.

“The intention of the exhibition is to boost and encourage creativity, innovation and perfection in producing quality works among local entrepreneurs, especially for youth run businesses, so we guarantee stakeholders one of the best events,” pointed out one of the students, Boitumelo Marera, 23 who was explaining their choice of the day’s theme, “creating connections-building bridges together.”