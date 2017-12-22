Limko spread christmas cheer

“Giving back to society must be a life-long activity that goes beyond just financial contributions.”

These words, and the sentiment behind them, were stressed by Limkokwing University College Communications and Stakeholder Relations Director, Mercy Thebe during the university’s 5th annual ‘Biggest Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony’ at Rail Park Mall on the 8th of December.

The event marks the beginning of the festive season and saw the 6m wide, 12m high tree come alive in the glow of 50, 000 lights turned on by President Ian Khama.

Continuing with her ‘giving back’ theme, Thebe revealed the university has a global mission to produce graduates that will channel their energy and creativity into society-building events.

For her part, Limkokwing Regional Director, Marketing and Recruitment, Marcia Mangadi explained the event is an outreach programme under the university’s ‘Heal the World Foundation’ – a philanthropic effort to raise funds for charity.

According to Mangadi, the initiative promotes the spirit of ‘sharing and caring’ amongst the Limkokwing community.

She further stated the foundation’s objectives are in tune with President Khama’s five D’s of Development, Discipline, Dignity, Democracy and Delivery.

As well as the President, the Vice President, Mr Mokweetsi Masisi and Mrs Masisi attended the event, as did a number of senior government officials and local socialites.

As is the norm with the tree lighting ceremony, the university gave away Christmas hampers to beneficiaries from three charities: Child-line Botswana, SOS Children’s Village and Gamodubu Child Care Trust.

This year the hampers were increased from 150 to 500 per organisation. An additional 100 elders from Gaborone and surrounding areas also received gifts at the event.

For the festivities, Limkokwing University Choir sang melodious Christmas carols while Santa Claus, ably supported by a range of colourful cartoon characters, kept the kids entertained throughout the evening.