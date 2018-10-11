Limko graduate triumphs over disability

Ululation and whistles blew through the air today as, amid jubilation, Limkokwing University held its graduation ceremony for the class of 2018 at the Gaborone campus.

It would have been a normal ceremony with long boring speeches, but in the spirit of Limkokwing’s inclusive culture, students from various faculties, including those living with various forms of disability gave a cross-section of testimonies about their respective academic journeys, much to the delight of a hugely inspired audience.

Among the graduates who received a standing ovation from over 500 fellow students and their family members, was Tebatso Matsaga, who paid tribute to his family and school authorities for helping him overcome the challenges of amputation and earn a B.A in Interior Architect.

“This is the day I have been waiting for. I have always prayed to be on this stage, holding my B.A in Interior Architect,” pointed out the special needs student.

The 39-year-old amputee who lost a left arm after a traffic accident in 2011, stated that it took him a long time to achieve his goal, but he never allowed his condition to stand on his way.

“I was doing my second year when I got injured. Two people lost their lives and I lost an arm and that encouraged me because I knew God was on my side,” Motsaga further added.

Now armed with his B.A, Motsaga says his immediate challenge is to get a job and start a family. “I’m so looking forward to getting a job and settling down to start a family,” he added.

Motsaga could have completed his studies in 2012, but due to the accident, he took a break and resumed his studies in 2014.

In 2016 he had to get an amputation as the arm was not getting any better and had to take another break from class.

However, this year he managed to graduate against all odds.

Two other students with special needs graduated with him today, one with physical disability and another with albinism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Ngaka Ngaka applauded the institution and the graduates: “To you who are graduating, you are a testimony that disability is not inability. You have the power in you to change the views of people and the world.”

Limkokwing which is one of the leading universities in the world has twelve campuses around the world, including in Botswana, Malaysia and London among others.