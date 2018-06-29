Lick your lips for MC Maswe’s ‘lelope’

After a relatively quiet start to 2018, MC Maswe is set to return to the limelight with the release of his latest single, ‘Lelope’.

The popular Francistown-based artist will drop his hot new track, which combines elements of house, borankana and mpaxanga, at the end of July.

Recorded and mastered at Emjoe records and featuring Emjoe himself, ‘Lelope’ in the queen’s language means a ‘bootlicker’.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment this week, MC Maswe explained he wrote the song as a tribute to ‘his’ President.

“My President, Mokgweetsi Masisi is the one who likes to say ‘bolope boa berekela’, that is, when one works hard they get good results.

“Masisi works very hard and honestly that is why he got the presidency chair. Bolope is not to speak ill of other people,” stated the 47-year-old mpaxanga man, who, with eight albums to his name, boasts a wealth of experience in the music industry.

The single includes a bonus number, ‘Seganka’, which MC Maswe, whose real name is Thapelo Maleka, revealed is about someone who immerses himself completely in an activity.

Asked where he gets his inspiration, the veteran crooner replied that he writes his songs based on real life incidents and events that move him.

The second-city’s favourite son revealed he intends to branch out into producing in the next five years and is also eyeing a move into the property business.

“I also want to be doing many donations to the community,” he added.

Maswe closed the interview by dedicating his latest song to ‘all who work very hard to survive’.