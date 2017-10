Lick your lips for Mogoditshane Meat Fest

Next Saturday, Mogodiri Development Trust will introduce the first annual Mogoditshane Meat Festival at Mophuting Farm.

A number of artists have been named in the line up.

Leading the pack will be Franco, Morwa Tsankana, Ditiro, DJ Anthem, DJ Khenzo, DJ Fondo Fire, Dipoko Stars and Sakhela.

The event will also give local DJs such as Flex Rantau, Parkman and Jimaro a chance to showcase their talents.

Tickets are selling at P100 for early bird and P150 at the gate.