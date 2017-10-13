Liberty life launches ‘Mind my money’

Liberty Life Botswana has announced the launch of a new financial literacy program coined ‘Mind My Money’.

The program aims to empower its participants to achieve wealth, financial freedom, and peace of mind through highly interactive workshops that combine focused financial information with inspirational videos, group exercises, online activities and storytelling.

Introducing the new service, Liberty Life Botswana Managing Director, Lulu Rasebotsa highlighted that the current state of the Botswana economy provided the basis for the introduction of Mind My Money financial literacy program.

Expounding on this she read an excerpt from Bank of Botswana Monetary policy which forecasts that a growth in personal incomes will continue to be restrained and will continue to also restrain overall domestic demand.

The bank further went on to mention that a considerable increase in administered prices and government levies and/or taxes as well as any increase in international food and oil prices beyond current forecasts presents an uncertain possibility of gain in inflation.

“In these financially trying times, we need to go back to the drawing board and educate the public on good debt vs bad debt, benefits of long term vs short term borrowing, and how to make the best out of the little money they have to ensure it takes them just a little further. This is a responsibility that we at Liberty have taken head on, and it all starts with us being a society that is conversant in the language of money, how to make it, how to spend it, how to save it, and how to invest it,” she further explained.

In her officiating address, Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Bogolo Kenewendo, commended Liberty Life Botswana for bringing the Mind My Money financial literacy program to life and to the doors of many Batswana who need it.

She further said government is concerned about the notable increase in household indebtedness and its causes.

“The 2015-2020 Financial Inclusion Roadmap outlines financial literacy as one of the key Implementation Priority Areas to promote financial inclusiveness in Botswana.

Lack of understanding of financial products was identified as a specific barrier to access by both consumers and product providers,” she further alluded.

In closing she urged businesses and individuals alike to commit themselves to educate themselves, especially through available platforms such as the Mind My Money, so that they may lead better lives and be productive, functioning members of society unencumbered by the heavy load of unwarranted debt.

Mind My Money financial literacy program is a personal journey to financial freedom put together by experts who understand money and the ages and stages we go through.

Through the interactive learning process, the program provides knowledge on how to manage income, tackle debt, save and plan for future investments.