Let’s talk Political Party funding

The BDP government cannot decide on this one alone- Mohwasa

On Monday afternoon, the Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame delivered her budget speech for the 2024/2025 Financial Year in the 12th Parliament.

In her speech, Serame announced the government’s introduction of political party funding to the tune of over P34 million which she said will enhance the country’s democratic principles.

The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to party leaders and analysts to give their views on how they feel about this new development, considering that many from different quarters have made a clarion call for this in decades.

Kagelelo Kentse-Chairman of Botswana Democratic Party’s Communications Committee

Political party funding is a welcome development.

It is very positive for our democracy.

We are happy that apart from the opposition calling for it, Batswana called for it during the Commission of Enquiry into the Botswana Constitution.

So we are happy and proud that it is what Batswana wanted.

We are confident that the implementation part of it will bring much-needed financial relief to political parties.

Dr Mpho Pheko – Botswana Congress Party’s Publicity Secretary

BCP has long called for party funding since its formation in 1998.

So it’s a welcome development.

We await the formula to distribute the funds upon which BCP, as a big player in Botswana politics, expects to benefit from the funds.

It must be noted that it is our view that a Bill must be brought before parliament on party funding which we anticipate will take into account principles behind Coalitions and their interaction with single parties as their coalition members.

It is also our view that an emphasis should be on an inclusive law that levels the playing field.

We don’t think Batswana will be happy with the BDP taking the lion’s share of the money because the BDP already has the advantage of hoarding state resources such as media, cars, and even aircrafts.

Our core principle is to enable democracy to function and avoid by all means entrenching disparities using taxpayers’ money.

Kebapetse Lotshwao – Political Analyst

State funding for political parties is a welcome development.

It will level the political playing field and also allow parties, especially opposition ones, to maintain permanent administrative structures and staff.

For the allocation to be fair, it has to be done in line with each party’s share of popular vote in the last elections.

Since these are public funds, political parties must account for them through the usual accountability bodies like the Auditor General.

Moeti Mohwasa – Head of Communications for Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)

Political funding in principle is noble, necessary, and imperative in a democratic dispensation.

Though its introduction comes late in the day it is a welcome development.

However, such a sensitive matter like this one should not be a matter for the ruling party alone.

This together with other reforms that are aimed at enhancing our democracy should be discussed and decided upon by the All Party Conference.

The BDP government cannot decide on this one alone and there are many other actors in the local political landscape.

All the parties should have input on the details of this principle.

This shows the emptiness that characterises the BDP in terms of consultation and consensus building.

Biggie Butale – President of Botswana Republican Party (BRP)

This issue is long overdue and the announcement is a step in the right direction but the devil is in the details.

It is said that only parties that participated in the 2019 general elections will get a share and those that were formed after will not be considered.

That alone is not fair and does not make sense; all parties have to be considered.

Kabo Morwaeng – Minister of State President

This has been a call from all and as a responsible government, we looked at the budget and saw it permitting for us to do it.

It is a welcome development for our democracy and people should thank President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his party for not only bringing political funding but other elements that enhance democracy.

Before this, he came up with the Media Practitioners Bill, Au Peer Review Mechanism, Declaration of Assets and Liabilities, and Constitutional Review among others.

He is a true champion of democracy and all parties will benefit from this move.