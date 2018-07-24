‘Let’s all be friends’

BCP urge AP to join UDC

President of Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Dumelang Saleshando has advised the Alliance for Progressives (AP) to reconsider going into the 2019 general elections alone.

When fielding a question from The Voice during a press conference in Bobonong after the BCP’s conference, Saleshando confirmed meeting up with the AP’s leader Ndaba Gaolathe two weeks ago.

“I told him it is important that his party, AP reconsider going into the coming general elections alone,” disclosed Saleshando, adding he encouraged Gaolathe to consider re-joining the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

“We discussed the problems in the UDC and if those problems cannot be solved then we need to look at a reconfigured opposition cooperation,” he continued solemnly.

Saleshando noted that nothing was finalised during the talks, which he explained was why he omitted the issue from his address when officially opening the BCP’s 10th National Conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at a press conference last week, Gaolathe revealed he was in talks with Botswana National Front (BNF), BCP, Botswana People’s Party (BPP) and labour unions over a possible coalition.

“It does not necessarily have to be called Umbrella for Democratic Change; we can come up with other forms because the name and colour do not define anything!

“Our informal conversation is intended to cultivate the type of relations among leaders that can take this country forward. I have hopes that these informal talks will lead to structured discussions,” said Gaolathe.

AP members were once part of the UDC under Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) but famously broke away to form a new party in the aftermath of last year’s ‘bloody Bobonong’ congress.