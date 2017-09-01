Letlhakane hospital benefit from OLDM GM’s walk

Letlhakane Primary Hospital are the lucky beneficiaries of this year’s Debswana General Manager’s Charity Walk.

Speaking after the annual 20kilometre walk, Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) GM, Bakani Motlhabani revealed that all funds raised from the event would go towards building a maternity wing at the hospital.

The gruelling walk, which attracted close to 1, 000 participants, was held under the theme: ‘50 years of Orapa Kimberlite – 50 years of diamonds for development’.

Explaining the reason for holding the walk, which started in Letlhakane and ended in Orapa, Motlhabani said it was an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the less fortunate.

Indeed, since its inception in 2002, the GM’s Walk has contributed towards various socio-economic projects in Boteti, including the construction of eight houses for the region’s needy, at a total cost of P1.2 million.

Emphasising the importance of a maternity ward, Motlhabani described it as a crucial part of any hospital, adding, “It will enhance the right to life through safe maternal delivery!”

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Chamber of Mines, Charles Siwawa stressed that the mining giants were committed to helping the communities in which they are based.

“It shows Debswana deeply cares about the people whose lives they touch. Its contribution to national development makes us all proud of how diamonds can turn dreams into a lasting reality,” he said, labelling the GM’s walk ‘a noble cause’ that inspires the spirit of philanthropy.

Siwawa’s sentiments were echoed by grateful Orapa councillor, Koketso Seloi, who said it was crucial the private sector continue to help government in providing good health care services.