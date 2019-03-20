Letlapa Social club adopts orphaned family

Letlapa Social Club have stepped up to extend a helping hand to overcome the needs’ challenges in the community by adopting and donating a house to Diratsagae family in Masungaditshwene ward, Molepolole.

The club which consists of about 90 members have restored dignity and brought hope to the late Moroba Diratsagae’s 15 children who have been living in a congested dilapidated hut.

With their compassionate, loving hearts and care about the needs and livelihoods of the community they live in, the social club managed to build a three-bedroomed house worth P80 000.00 through monthly subscriptions of P20.00 each member and club fundraising events that included a sponsored walk.

Among the multitudes attending the event, Permanent Secretary to the President- Carter Morupisi, said the national housing appeal continues to bear fruits as many families and individuals benefit from houses donated by members of the public, private sector and institutions to augment government efforts.

“Stakeholder collaboration is encouraged so as to enhance participation in the development of our nation. These heart-warming good gestures by good Samaritans such as Letlapa Social Club are highly recognised and appreciated in the community,” Morupisi said.

Letlapa Social Club Chairperson, Israel Mogonono, said the club in collaboration with the Department of Road Transport and Safety (DRTS) and Botswana Police Traffic Department have safety awareness campaigns through which in 2017 they donated reflecting lights, stickers and reflecting jackets for donkey carts users in Suping, Mogonono, Mahetlwe and Botlhapatlou.

He said they will continue supporting the family with clothing, food hampers during celebratory holidays, buying stationery for the children until they complete their studies.

They also intend to start a small business for the family which the club will manage.

The happy Diratsagae family appreciated the club for the gesture which they said will provide security even in harsh extreme weather conditions.