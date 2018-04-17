Let the BISA/BOPSSA games begin

Thousands of ambitious young athletes with dreams of becoming the next Isaac Makwala or Amantle Montsho lined up at the Francistown Sports Complex for the start of the BISA/BOPSA Athletics National Championships on Monday.

Indeed, it is far from an unrealistic ambition as both Makwala and Montsho took part in the Championships in their school days before going on to star on the world stage.

Speaking at Monday’s official opening, Assistant Minister of Basic Education, Thato Kwerepe encouraged the gathered youngsters to aim big, stressing that sport plays a critical role in the modern era.

He pointed out that sport has become a massive, money-spinning industry, with the power to entertain, enrich, employ and even unite nations.

“After winning several medals at the Commonwealth Games, the members of Team Botswana will go smiling all the way to the banks after receiving their incentives or bonuses.