Leshman and Charma’s drama

A few weeks ago the paper published a legal clash between local mosakaso singer Charma Gal and her ex beau, Resego Matenge, aka Leshman.

News reaching Shaya is that the former lovebirds are headed for another court showdown!

Charma Gal has reportedly taken Leshman to the lawyers for a possible contempt of court charge after his apparent refusal to let her see their child.

The high-profile businessman has temporary custody of the little boy but that does not mean barring the ‘Keya Mmokolodi’ singer from seeing her son.

Leshman, Shaya has seen the messages between the two of you and they are not pretty.

Life would be so much easier if you guys just got back together – what do you reckon?