Botswana’s national team, the Zebras suffered another defeat after losing 1-2 against Zambia’s Chipolopolo this afternoon in their COSAFA Castle Cup fixture at Moruleng Stadium in South Africa’s North West Province.
The Zebras will now face the loser between Bafana Bafana and Tanzania who both cruised into the quarter finals after winning their respective fixtures in group stages.
Lesego Galenamotlhale (Zebras Captain)
