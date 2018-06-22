Lepako launches in Ghetto

Frank Lesokwane will launch his latest album ‘Mene mene tekel’ at the Business Botswana Hall in Francistown this Saturday.

The album title from the famous biblical writing on the wall has been creating waves in the country.

It is still not clear why Franco went for such a title.

However, according to the interpretation by Daniel “Mene”, means God has numbered the days of your kingdom and brought it to an end and Tekel means you have been weighed and found wanting.

Other performers on the night will be Jeff Matheatau, Mlesho, Mc Maswe and many others.