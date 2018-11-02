Lengau wines brings Sophiatown to Avani

A large number of wine lovers thronged Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino last Saturday for the fun-filled second edition of ‘Wine Uncooked’ in partnership with Lengau Wine Company.

With the theme, ‘Sophiatown’ attendants did not disappoint, dressing up to the nines and dancing the night away to the soothing sounds of Women of Jazz and Flying bantu from Zimbabwe while enjoying the 40 different types of wines that were on display.

Speaking to Big Weekend, the Acting General Manager of Avani, Seth Mongwaketse, revealed the main objective was to teach their clients about the services they offer.

“Wine is important because we want people to understand food pairing and wine appreciation,” he explained, adding that although it was not a full house they were happy because they had their targeted market unlike the previous wine tasting event they held.