Lekedi gets P4 million FIFA boost

This week Botswana Football Association (BFA) held a ground breaking ceremony of the FIFA forward artificial turf at Lekidi in Gaborone.

This project is a grant from FIFA worth approximately P4 million and it is a development program under the current leadership of the new president Gianni Infantino.

The three months project is expected to be delivered in January 2018.

Speaking at the event BFA President Maclean Letshwiti said this project is to revive their old natural turf field which was also a FIFA grant.

He said the field was a challenge to maintain due to weather conditions in Botswana.

“The country experienced severe drought and low rainfall therefore there was water usage restrictions which led to the grass drying up. Technical team will be fully engaged and the BFA will come alive with football activities like grassroots and youth developments programme. This will help in supporting the efforts of BFA in turning Lekidi technical centre into centre of excellence it is intended to be,” said Letshwiti

President said with this project 75% of employees will be locals which will help to create jobs and empower Batswana.

He said he hope in future BFA will spread such projects across the four blocks of the association.