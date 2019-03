This past weekend LEGABIBO boss, Bradley Fortuin engaged his long time sweetheart.

I guess they both cannot wait for the judgment on the case to decriminalize same sex to be delivered so they can get on with their lives.

However for now the newly engaged couple will have to abstain and wait for better days, considering that Advocate Sydney Pilane would rather die before these two could enjoy conjugal rights.

Congratulations boys, indeed it is a new Botswana, Gosh!