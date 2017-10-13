Left holding the baby

-Boyfriend kills lactating girlfriend in front of her mother -Wounded grandma narrates horrific attack

A short trip to the village tuck-shop turned horrific for 42-year-old Mmamane Moko of Betesankwe settlement near Jwaneng, when her daughter’s boyfriend attacked her and allegedly stabbed her 25-year-old daughter Tshepoyaone Moko to death in her presence last week Wednesday.

Narrating the horrific incident this week, the bruised and bandaged Mmamane told of how she was in the company of her daughter Tshepoyaone, who was carrying her two-month-old infant on her back when an enraged Gofaone Kgakololo attacked them.

The 20-year-old Kgakololo is said to have stabbed Tshepoyaone multiple times with a knife and when her mother tried to intervene he allegedly stoned her with a brick.

Narrating the details of the attack to The Voice, Mmamane said whilst walking to the tuck-shop Kgakololo confronted and attacked them without any warning.

“While on the way to buy some sugar at the tuck-shop, we saw my daughter’s boyfriend running towards our direction. Upon arriving where we were, he forcibly dragged my daughter who was carrying the baby on her back,” she said.

The distraught Mmamane said when she tried to seek clarity on what was happening; Kgakololo picked a half brick and threw it at her, hitting her on the head before she lost balance and fell to the ground.

When she got up, Mmamane said she noticed that the infant had also fallen off during the scuffle.

“I pulled my daughter from the boyfriend to save her life. I tried to shield her but the angry boyfriend took out a knife and stabbed her,” said Mmamane.

The devastated mother further revealed that the deceased was stabbed multiple times until she died.

She said upon seeing the girlfriend unconscious, the suspect fled the scene.

“I picked my grandchild from the ground and ran to the nearest home to seek help,” she said.

The old woman said Kgakololo had always been abusive towards her daughter and that he once accused her of encouraging her daughter’s promiscuous behavior.

“I am now left with the two-month-old baby, I tried to save my daughter but failed,” she said forlornly.

Confirming the dreadful incident, Assistant Superintendent Mogotsi Thelo of Jwaneng police said they have arrested the suspect and that he has since appeared before a magistrates court charged with murder.

He also said investigations into the incident are ongoing.