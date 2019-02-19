Leave my son alone- Moitoi

DIS denies following her around

Member of Parliament for Serowe South and challenger for the ruling Botswana Democratic Party Presidency, Pelonomi Venson Moitoi says her detractors must leave her son, Kabelo Binns alone.

Moitoi’s plea comes after reports that she was followed around by members of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security at the BDP retreat in Palapye recently surfaced.

She said that, although Binns, a respected businessman would assist her just like any other son would help his mother anytime, it does not mean that he is part of her campaign towards the July congress.

Speaking in a brief interview with The Voice she said, “I do not wish for my son to be involved in all this just because he is my son, he is not part of my campaign at all. I believe Botswana is still a free country and our security is intact despite having been followed around by the DIS.”

She went on to state that there are some people who approached her asking her to drop from the race but that did not change the fact that what she is doing is constitutional.

TOUCH NOT: Kabelo Binns

“They were some expressing those concerns on their personal capacity and you have to know that people are free and entitled to their own views but the constitution allows for elections.”

However, the DIS has come out to deny putting Moitoi under their radar during the Palapye retreat.

“The DIS is mandated by Section 5 (g) of the Intelligence and Security Service Act to provide personal security to the President, Vice President and former presidents and these had attended the said BDP retreat. Our officers were under the supervision of the Director General, Brigadier Peter Magosi who attended the retreat in order to discharge their duties as mandated by the Act. Moitoi is not part of those people prescribed under the act. Therefore, our officers would not have any reason to follow her,” explained the DIS Spokesperson, Edward Robert.

Robert further noted that the DIS is a politically neutral public entity that executes its mandate according to established laws and national security considerations in the best interest in the country.