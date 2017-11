Leave kids out of it

The Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) has this habit that is really starting to p*ss Shaya off.

The party keep using kids to boost their numbers at gatherings.

You’ve seen the pictures that circulated during the Bobonong Congress from the Sidney Pilane lead faction.

It seems it wasn’t a one-off! At their press briefing on Monday, Shaya was shocked to find the party resorting to the same tactics and using kids once again.

Hey, can’t you just leave them to concentrate on their studies!