Authority’s beneficiaries thrive

Beneficiaries of the Local Enterprise Authority’s (LEA) mentorship scheme have credited the agency’s guidance for helping them ‘realise the direction’ of their businesses.

This was the overwhelming feedback gained from a recent media tour of a number of LEA-assisted projects in the Molepolole, Thamaga and Gaborone areas.

One such venture is Camels Inn Lodge, located in Mmopane village.

The traditional-themed establishment is run by Barudi Mosimaneeotsile, who told Voice Money his business has blossomed since joining hands with LEA four years ago.

She revealed the Authority provided her with services such as housekeeping and customer care training.

“They have sponsored us to do customer care which is focused mainly on the care of the rooms and how to take care of customers. They also audited our books to find out how our business can be assisted,” said the proud owner of the lodge situated just outside Gaborone.

Mosimanegape, whose business employs 12 people, says the agency further invited them for a Small, Micro and Medium Enterprise (SMME) Pitso, where challenges affecting small entrepreneurs were shared.

Another Mmopane-based enterprise to benefit from LEA’s supervision is Real Gumtree (Pty) Ltd, which focuses on manufacturing of tents and camping equipment.

The business belongs to Ishmael Giye, who revealed LEA have helped him with a Business Development Plan as well as advisory services among others.

The company currently employs 10 staff members, who Giye says have all benefitted immensely from LEA’s training.

“I am happy that today I have got 10 employees, which about four of them are well equipped with knowledge and can do everything in my absence,” explained Giye, who makes his own tent designs before manufacturing them.

A Molepolole-based businesswoman, Whelminah Pheto who owns and operates Yalots Lodge, says she registered with LEA in 2017 and received business coaching and on-site mentoring.

“Right now we have an occupancy rate of about 56 percent which is mostly from government and the private sector, people who come to do business in Molepolole,” explained the owner of the 10-room lodge.

Pheto, whose business is 18 months old, said when they started they met LEA and instantly collaborated on the running of the business.

“Personally I have always believed that there is money in Botswana, it is easy to get. But I have always maintained that the difficulty is how to manage the money you get,” reflected Pheto, adding that this is where LEA comes in.

She said the agency has assisted her business, which employs four, with vital exposure.