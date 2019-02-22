LEA to train sustainable SMMEs

Local Enterprise Authority {LEA) CEO this reiterated that small micro and medium enterprises are the engine of growth for economies worldwide.

DrRaciousMoatshe urged the first 10 participants to be trained in detergent manufacturing at the Francistown Industrial Business Incubator, to be committed and passionate about business.

“In business you go down. And you need passion to keep you going. Where there is passion there is no failure. Without it you will ask yourself why you are tormenting yourself. Passion is the inner being which keeps you pushing until you reach somewhere”, advised LEA chief Executive.

“An entrepreneur needs passion. That’s one characteristic must possess.”

During the certificate award ceremony held this week, Moatshe urged the first cohort of trainees to scan the business environment for opportunities.

“You need to make a difference. There is no employment and this scenario is not only confined to Botswana but to the whole SADC region. I hope you will put the training you have gained here to good use and create employment for yourselves and others out there”, continued Moatshe.

He further pointed out that LEA’s new strategy is to produce small micro and enterprises which are of repute and sustainable.

HOME MADE: Some of the manufactured detergent products

“Our training will be structured in such a way that it will make difference and have an impact. The beneficiair3es will be ideal candidates for funding”, highlighted LEA CEO.

In the past LEA has been training interested participants in detergent manufacturing in Gaborone.

But due to the huge demand and to bring the service closer to the people, the Authority deliberately decided to replicate the programme in all its regions.

“And we found it worthwhile to start with Francistown. This replication is due the direction we are taking as an organization”, explained Moatshe.

After intensive assessment LEA found it viable to train Batswana in manufacturing the most consumed products.

Which are bread making, detergent manufacturing and bottle blowing?

“Very soon the machinery for bottle blowing will be available and we will be training people in that. This initiative is due to the recently move by the Ministry of Trade to close the importation of bottled water. Business entities have the water but do not have the bottles. So training in bottle blowing will bridge the gap”, concluded DrMoatshe