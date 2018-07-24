Lawyer in P100 000 fraud allegations

Mothusi in trouble again

He was once struck off the roll and disbarred from legal practice for over eight years after he served a six months jail term for a conspiracy to defraud conviction.

This week it emerged that Tiro Lyndon Mothusi may soon find himself back in court, this time not in front of the judges where he has been standing to address the court since his readmission into practice three years ago, but behind the dock for fresh allegations of fraud.

On Wednesday morning Berea Security (Pty) Ltd owner Jobela Masole caused quite a stir at Mothusi’s offices in the heart of Gaborone.

When The Voice team arrived at the scene, the angry Masole had blocked Mothusi’s brand new Range Rover vehicle from driving out, claiming “ He bought this with my money.”

Masole told The Voice that he had engaged Mothusi and his services when they (Berea Security (Pty) Ltd) had a dispute with the University of Botswana (UB) over a tender. The order in the matter according to documents seen by The Voice was delivered by Lobatse High Court judge, Zaine Kebonang back in May 21.

The order reads in part, “The defendant (UB) shall pay the plaintiff the amount of P 166, 541.12 (One hundred and sixty six thousand five hundred and forty one pula and twelve thebe) as full and final settlement of the plaintiff’s claim against the defendant.

The order further reads that UB shall pay the amount within 30 days, of which according to bank documents seen by The Voice, they did.

“UB paid us through the trust account. They paid the money sometime in June and still then our lawyer, Tiro Lyndon Mothusi had denied that UB had paid,” said the disgruntled Masole.

Masole further added that after doing a little ‘investigation’ of his own it became apparent that Mothusi had been hiding the monies from him.

“From the money paid by UB, he was to claim P28 000 as part of the legal fees and remit the rest. Last week he finally admitted they had paid and he wrote me a bogus cheque,” he fumed.

Whilst Mothusi’s phone rang unanswered, The Botswana Police Criminal Investigations boss, Detective Marapo confirmed the report.

He however refused to go into details on the matter and said “We have received the report of allegations against a certain lawyer, but because the matter is still fresh there is nothing more I can say at the moment,” Marapo said.