Lawyer and banker implicated in Thapane case

More skeletons are stumbling out of the closet in a marathon case where gardener, Bhekizwe Nkomazana, is facing numerous charges including fleecing his deceased employer, Solomon Thapane of P3.9million.

Yesterday the prosecution added two more accomplices in a dramatic twist to the theft case that was brought before court last year.

Bhekimpilo Moyo- a lawyer and Tebogo Edwin Koketso, a banker at Stanbic Bank appeared before Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki on one count of obtaining by false pretences.

The two added the number of accused persons in the case to 13.

Court heard that the two accused persons, together with Nkomazana, on or about 19th September last year near Moyo Legal Practice in Gaborone, acting together and in concert with the intent to defraud, obtained the sum of P700 000 from National Amalgamated Local Government and Central Government and Parastatal Workers Union.

The accused are said to have forged a certificate and title deed of the late Thapane’s ploughing field and sold it to the union.

The farm was to be sold for P2.2 million and the union paid a P700 000.00 deposit.

The change of ownership was done at a time when Thapane was dead, the court heard.

It is alleged that the union had wanted to use the piece of land to establish a multi residential estate.

In response to the accused’s bail application, Public Prosecutor Relentse Mosarwana, agreed that Moyo be granted bail on condition that he pays P10 000.00 cash and provide Batswana sureties who will bind themselves with the same amount.

Koketso on the other hand was to bind himself with P10 000.00 and provide two sureties who will bind themselves with the same amount.

Magistrate Tonoki considered granted the bail conditions and ordered the two to also to attend court on the set dates without fail. Next mention is 16 November.

Nkomazana is facing charges of Obtaining by false pretences, hindering burial of a dead body, giving false information to a person employed in the public service and official corruption among others.