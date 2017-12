Team Distant will today headline a show dubbed Latlha Pene Pool Party at Big Five Lodge.

The show which kicks off at 1100hrs will have the likes of Kagiso Mangole, The Don Mcee, Liqui-Sha, KMPK and Fetty Fats.

On the decks will be German Dollar, Jam-N-I, Stixx, DJ Juicy, Flex, Cut rite, Mouzadeep, Sexy bones, Mr P, DJ Oats among others.

Dollar Mac and Roberta will be MCs for the night.

Patrons will part with P150 at the gate.