LaTimmy expressing his love

Kasane born artist, Timothy Sabutha, known as LaTimmy, has dropped a single called ‘My Love’.

The ‘Nanzala Kavuke’ hit-maker recorded the single at his personal studio, Beatmachanix.

“I did almost everything, from mixing and mastering the song,” he told Big Weekend.

The song is dedicated to his wife of one year, Kesego and will be part of LaTimmy’s upcoming album titled, ‘On my way’.

“I have not changed my style of music – it is a brand that I want to grow and be known for.

As artists we need identity,” he added.