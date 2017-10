This Saturday will go down as one of the busiest day’s in the entertainment industry’s calendar.

With all eyes on Summer Fresh Fest, another festival dubbed ‘The Last Saturday’ takes place in Lobatse at Lobatse Plantation.

The show has Benny T, Kaylo, Tman and Khenzo as the main acts.

Other supporting performers include: Le Spooner, Bax, Crespo, Silva T, Dallas, La Puto, Lex B and many more.

Gates open at 1000am and patrons will have to fork out P50 to get in.