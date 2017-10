The last Ghetto Sunday

Born Sandile Sithole in KwaZulu-Natal, DJ Sun-El-Musician has produced songs for award winning artists such as Bucie, Douster and DJ Vumar.

The South African will perform at Molapo Leisure Gardens this Sunday, alongside local DJs Mr Cue, Bunz, Armstrong, Nel Deep, Gouveia and many others.

The show starts at 11 in the morning until late.

Tickets are P60 or P150 for VIP.