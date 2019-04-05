Francistown based and Dukwi native Lagreat (Amo Mosweu) is back with another banger titled “Khama Lam”.

The single in which he features Blaocydo and JT Special Boy is a sure party banger, and perhaps just what Lagreat needed to finally get the recognition he so much deserves.

Khaya Lam is a feel good, weekend vibe tune which I believe will get massive airplay in the coming months.

The delivery by both JT and Blaocydo makes it one of the best collaboration.

I however after playing it a couple of times, I felt that a third artist, specifically T.H.A.B.O would have completed the jigsaw, (maybe in the remix).

Produced by Tre Malunga at Street Juice Entertainment, this is by far one of the best songs in 2019.