Francistown based Dukwi rapper Lagreat has dropped a sizzling single.

The song simply titled “Skelem” featuring Klasick was produced by Tre Malunga at Street Juice Entertainment Records.

A top 20 finalists in the ongoing Voice of the Fittest Rapper completion, Lagreat brought his A-game in this track and it may just be the song that could launch his career.

The single comes with a bonus track titled “Baba”.