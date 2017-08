Batlang Morena Gospel Choir also known as B.M.G.C – La-famillie will host a clap and tap summer intro concert this Saturday 5th of August 2017 at Leseding Hall in Francistown.

As is the norm, the choir has invited other reputable clap and tap partners like Bakang Jehovah from St. John of Botswana, Letloa La Baitshephi (LLB), Rorisang Morena as well as Tlong Go Jeso (TGJ).

Pre-sold tickets are currently selling at P20 and will cost P25 at the gate.

Tapping starts at pm sharp.