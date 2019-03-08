After two successful editions, the third installment of the annual Kwambala Music Festival is set for April 27.

The event continues to grow in popularity and will once again be held at the Francistown Old Stadium.

With a tasty-looking line-up bursting with some of the country’s biggest talents, including the King of Kwasa, Franco, this is a festival not to be missed.

The ‘Ke Lela Le Lona’ hit-maker will be joined on stage by the likes of La Timmy, Alfredo Mos, Jojo, Ras T, Afro Musica and many more.

DJs on the day include: Chronic, Snipes, NK, Rasbanda, Colastraw and local favourite DJ Bunz to mention just a few.

The quartet of Ronnie, Maswe, Miss Dee and Ivy League will be your MCs for the fest.

Scheduled to start at 4pm, advanced tickets can be purchased for P80 standard, P140 double and P150 VIP.

Otherwise, it’s P140 standard and P170 double at the gate.