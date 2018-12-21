Kwabangalala music fest

This Saturday, the Lawson Foundation brings the Kwabangalala Music Festival at Club HQ in Tutume.

The show will see a number of Gaborone based artists descend on the Northern town.

Leading the crew will be MMP Family, Slizer, Lizibo, Ban T, DJ Sly, Gouveia, Figos, Mc Maswe, Mjaxy,Kelly Jess and Madala and Nkwita Bw.

They will be supported by: DJ Missy, Thocks, Saint 88, Mo Mack, Howard, Otto, Zido wa Afrika, Snipes Afroethics, Free way, CuedSoul and Rocking Stars.

Slow Motion, Sadi Dikgaka and Thato Best will be the hosts.

Tickets are selling for P80 single, P150 double, P350 for a squad of five and P300 for VIP.

Coolers will be charged at P30 each.

Food stalls are also available at P700 while those for food and alcohol will be P1, 200.

Gates open at 1500hrs.