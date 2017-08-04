Kumakwane cultural show a success

Dressed to the nines in traditional regalia, enthusiastic patrons thronged Girls Farm in Kumakwane for the Kumakwane Christian Assemblies inaugural Cultural Day held on Saturday.

Speaking at the event geared at raising funds for completion of the church building in the village, area Member of Parliament and Minister of Employment, Labour, Productivity and Skills Development, Tshenolo Mabeo, applauded the Church.

“It is good to see a church coming up with ideas to raise funds for projects unlike some which take money from parishioners and doesn’t invest in the Church,” he said.

Mabeo also said the church’s cultural day initiative, held under the theme ‘Segarona Our God Given Heritage’ was testament to the belief that church and culture go hand in hand.

“Culture builds a person’s identity and the Church does the same,” he said, before adding that it is commendable that the church chose the path in their endeavour to raise funds.

Proving to be in touch with the community they serve, Kumakwane Christian Assembly has, through their community service initiative, built a two-bedroomed house for an elderly person and have identified another, whom they are working towards helping .

During the colourful event, attendants were treated to traditional cuisine such as Phane, Kabu, Bogobe jwa Lerotse, Dikgobe, seswaa and many other local delicacies.