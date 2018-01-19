KUD’S moment of truth

Ghetto’s own DJ K.U.D is on the brink of history.

The Mmadinare born Disc Jock could become the first DJ from Francistown to win the much-coveted Yarona FM Best Hip Hop DJ award.

K.U.D has been nominated alongside notable names such as DJ Izzy, Tumie Black Ace and Mr Yummy.

Winning from a group of such talented individuals won’t be a walk in the park for the Mellow RnB Night host at Club Lagos.

He however is counting on the Ghetto community to help him bag this one.

To vote for KUD, SMS BHDJO2 to 17575 using any network.

Deadline for voting is this Friday at midnight.