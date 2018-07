DJ KUD’s debut single ‘Cloud 9’ has been receiving raving reviews on all local radio stations and print media.

The party jam produced by the talented B-Blok will be officially launched this Friday at Lizard Entertainment.

DJs Cops, Colastraw, Bunz, Stuff and Busta will take turns at the DJ booth to entertain revelers.

There’ll be performances by Maff Bizness, Klasick and B-Blok.

P30 gets you in.