KPTL donates to legless pensioner

As one of its mandates to give back to the community, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) responded to a story on The Voice and donated wheelchair batteries, grocery and electricity tokens to a legless pensioner.

Handing over the donation to the 71- year-old David Motshweneng, KPTL Country Manager Samir Mahadik said after reading the article they found it fit to come together as a team to help the man as a way of giving back to the community and assisting the less privileged.

The team managed to buy wheelchair batteries worth P 5 125.00, grocery for P 700.00 and electricity tokens for P 1 200.00.

Motshweneng had appealed through The Voice for the public, companies and organizations to assist him with whatever they could afford.

With a smile on his face, Motshweneng thanked KPTL for responding to his plea for help.

“You compassion is greatly appreciated,” he said with a smile as he received the goods.

Meanwhile, Citizen Empowerment Coordinator Michelle Letsoalo said the company is constructing three substations in Toteng, Makoba and Samochima villages in North West and a transmission line from Legotlhwane substation to Makoba and from Makoba to Samochima substation.

“We are an organization that prides itself in being active contributors in the communities which we are found in. This year during the World Environmental Day we donated some solar lamps to students in Metsimotlhabe Primary School and Gumare Primary School,” said Letsoalo.