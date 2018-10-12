Kondi Kona a club banger

DJ Almac De Moy’s latest single titled ‘Kondi Kona’ has been well received by local DJs and radio stations.

The single released on 27th September has been on heavy rotation on Yarona FM, particularly on DJ Kops’ Grooves Sessions.

According to De Moy, Kondi Kona means I can’t. “Its a party song that simply says I can’t dance but I wish I could,” he said.

The new single is available for free download on Data File host and promotions videos are also available on Youtube.

The Afro-tech song will also be availed to other radio stations soon.

“Currently I’m still working on logistics for the official launch,” he told GIG.

The hit song featuring local singing sensation Felly Blayker was produced by DJ Kaizer.