Knives out for letshwiti

BFA plagued by confusion and deception – Dumba touted for BFA Presidency

Botswana Football Association (BFA) President McLean Letshwiti is likely to face a revolt at the coming August 12th General Assembly.

Information passed to Voice Sport states that the Western, Kweneng and Francistown Regional Football Associations are plotting to oust the newly elected Letshwiti through a motion of no confidence at the imminent assembly.

While the motion will be supported by the three regions, Voice Sport has also learnt that the BFA President’s biggest nightmare is right at his doorstep.

A reliable source from the country’s football headquarters claimed both of Letshwiti’s vice presidents, Segolame Ramotlhwa and Marshlow Motlogelwa, have lost faith in his leadership.

The two VPs, who enjoy the backing of a number of regions, are said to be lining up former FIFA Development Officer, Ashford Mamelodi to replace the embattled Letshwiti.

The under-fire president’s unilateral decision to appoint Ookeditse Malesu as the association’s Chief Executive Officer has allegedly put a strain on the three administrators’ relationship.

The National Executive Committee is still divided over the appointment of Malesu, who is viewed by many within the NEC as lacking in football knowledge.

“Affiliates are not happy with his appointment and the BFA’s poor administration. We are also worried about the women football league which has long been put on hold and we are not getting an update from the association,” Voice Sport was notified.

The concerned source further said some at the NEC feel undermined because Letshwiti is making big decisions without first consulting them.

“We believe Mamelodi is the right man for the job,” he remarked.

He explained that according to the constitution, should the motion pass, the entire executive would be dissolved and an interim committee elected.

“What will then follow will be elections – and that’s when we’ll bring in Mamelodi,” he continued.

However, an unconcerned Letshwiti confidently dismissed the whispers, telling Voice Sport, “I’m not aware of such a rumour. I’m busy transforming Botswana football and not interested in petty issues.”

Similarly, when contacted for a comment Mamelodi also professed his ignorance, claiming it was news to him.

“I’m enjoying my retirement and can only comment on affiliates’ offers when they’ve approached me,” he replied.

Regions were required to submit their motions for the assembly by the end of June.

According to the source, the three aggrieved regions decided to leave out the no-confidence motion, in the hope of catching Letshwiti off-guard.

To add to the confusion and alleged deception, the Francistown region offered Letshwiti their support in the build-up to next month’s assembly, submitting a motion calling for more executive powers for the president.

“They want the president to have the power to dismiss incompetent staff. Should this motion pass, the two vice presidents will be the first to go,” Voice Sport learnt.