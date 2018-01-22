Knife-wielding man charged for stabbing five people

A man who allegedly went on the rampage stabbing five people with a knife at a bar in Matshelagabedi village is expected back in court today when a ruling will be made on his bail application.

Temogo Jonas, 27, who is facing charges of unlawful wounding is alleged to have attacked his victims on December 20th without any provocation.

Jonas who had been drinking alcohol with his friends allegedly stabbed the unsuspecting patrons with an Okapi knife and they were rushed to Nyangabwe hospital where they were admitted.

State prosecutor, Mothusi Meshack, told the court that the accused did not have any reason to stab the innocent victims and pleaded for the accused to be remanded in custody.

Meshack further told the court that the victims have since been discharged from hospital and that investigations into the matter are still underway.

When pleading for bail, Jonas told Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko that he has been in custody for a long time and that his remand has affected his job. “I have a lot of problems that I need to attend to. I therefore beg with the court to grant me bail in order to attend to this issues,” he said and pleaded with the court to speed up the ruling on his bail application.