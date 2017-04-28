Klass flaunts it out

Sasa Klass, the curvaceous Hip Hop artist, definitely has it, so she flaunted it during her performance at the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU)’s ‘Hello Motor’ re-launch in Francistown last weekend.

Clad in a figure hugging and transparent off white jumpsuit, the MmaMongwato hit maker left very little to the imagination of revelers as she provocatively swayed her well-rounded and ample behind on the stage with confidence.

It was however Klass’ seemingly lack of underclothing, which left a number of her male fans drooling.

The rising music starlet has always been sexy but she turned the heat up a notch this time around with her spell binding performance in a perfect outfit that showed off her famous curves and her tiny waist in all their glory.

The jumpsuit was skintight at the bottom and clearly exposed her lanky and attractive legs.

Although she wore a bra, Klass’ nipples were also on display, pushing through the flimsy jumpsuit.

Prancing around in high heels, Klass who is often compared to Kim Kardashian, put up a dazzling performance much to the excitement and delight of her male revelers.

“This is titillating,” one man hissed at the event.

Efforts to get a comment rapper drew a blank, as she refused to be interviewed.