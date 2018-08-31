KingB, Missgeekays fall out?

The two radio personalities are arguably the hottest MCs in the country.

Shaya is therefore disturbed to learn from a little birdie that a feud is brewing between the two celebs.

Apparently the fight is about who is better than the other.

Well, in my view they are both talented.

KingB has been on the spotlight a little bit longer than MissGeekays but that does not take away anything her.

On the other hand KingB’s stardom is slowly fading ever since he left national TV.

He is not as popular as before whilst you are still visible MissGeekays.

I know you two are friends so suck it up, there is enough space for both of you.